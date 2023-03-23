Ohio Elementary School Students Sick After Eating Gummy ‘Edibles’

CLOSE

Two students at an Ohio elementary school found themselves sick recently after eating marijuana-filled gummy edibles on school grounds.

Fairwood Elementary school, in Columbus, says that one of their students shared the marijuana gummies with another student, and they both became ill. The school nurse recommended the students go to the hospital while their parents were notified of the events.

According to FOX 8, the school notified all of the parents. They also recommended to them that students shouldn’t bring inappropriate substances from their parents, or any other adults, to the school.

A similar incident happened last April at an Upper Arlington elementary school, in which a 10-year-old student shared marijuana gummies she believed to be Easter candy with five students. The father of that student was eventually charged and sentenced to a fine and probation.

The parents of the child could potentially face issues with law enforcement that could include heft fines. We’ll keep you updated, check back for new developments to this story.

