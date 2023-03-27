Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland

An unresponsive man who was recently found beneath the West 25th street bridge in Cleveland has been identified, according to police.
FOX 8 is reporting that Charles Eggers, 23, was found deceased beneath the bridge at the intersection of Bradwell Avenue and Pearl Road.
From FOX 8:
According to the Cleveland Division of Police, officers responded to West 25th St. and Pearl Rd. around 2:40 p.m. after reports were made about a man who was found dead.
No further information was available.
To see the full report from FOX 8, [click here].
RELATED: Cleveland Makes List of Top 10 ‘Food’ Cities in the Country!
RELATED: Downtown Cleveland Street Collapses Sunday Afternoon [Video]
RELATED: Cleveland Mayor Bibb, Chief Drummond, Join the Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star!
