- CLE

Downtown Cleveland RTA Bus Stop Attacker Could Be Charged With Hate Crime

Published on April 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Police vehicles are parked at as police look for a person wanted on an arrest warrant in Bloomington, Indiana.

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A man has been arrested for what’s being called a ‘vicious attack in broad daylight’ that happened in downtown Cleveland last Thursday. Police say hate crime charges could be filed.

Sergio Owens was arrested for the alleged crime that occurred at a bus shelter at Ontario and South Roadway near Public Square.

According to FOX 8, the attacker yelled ‘White people must go’ before committing the assault.

From FOX 8:

The victims went to the hospital to be treated for “possible concussions” and a “possible fractured jaw.”

Owens is an African-American male and, the I-Team learned a grand jury will consider more charges including anything related to a hate crime.

A city judge on Friday ordered Owens to be held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED: East Cleveland Cops Charged With Assault &amp; More Get $10K Bond [Video]

RELATED: LeBron’s Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Filmed in Akron, Cleveland Heights &amp; Canton

RELATED TAGS

Downtown Cleveland

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close