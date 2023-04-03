Downtown Cleveland RTA Bus Stop Attacker Could Be Charged With Hate Crime

A man has been arrested for what’s being called a ‘vicious attack in broad daylight’ that happened in downtown Cleveland last Thursday. Police say hate crime charges could be filed.
Sergio Owens was arrested for the alleged crime that occurred at a bus shelter at Ontario and South Roadway near Public Square.
According to FOX 8, the attacker yelled ‘White people must go’ before committing the assault.
From FOX 8:
The victims went to the hospital to be treated for “possible concussions” and a “possible fractured jaw.”
Owens is an African-American male and, the I-Team learned a grand jury will consider more charges including anything related to a hate crime.
A city judge on Friday ordered Owens to be held in jail on a $100,000 bond.
To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
