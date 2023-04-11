CLOSE

Colin Kaepernick was black balled for kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016. In 2020 a person that was hired to protect and serve Americans took a knee on George Floyd’s neck, murdering him. In 2023 politicians have waged war on Critical Race Theory, the core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies, by trying to erase African American History. While in this same year a Republican supermajority in the Tennessee state house voted to expel two Democratic state representatives, Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, because they participated in a nonviolent protest for stricter gun laws after the recent mass shooting at a Nashville school. All these things are in the of the alleged land of the free and the home of the brave.

A video is making its way around social media, singer Jill Scott performing a 32 year old anthem that she wrote at the age of 19, at her “This Is Jill Scott” 23rd anniversary tour.

“Oh can you see by the blood in the streets, this place doesn’t smile on you colored child. Whose blood built this land with sweat and their hands. But we’ll die in this place and your memory erased. Oh say, does this truth hold any weight. This is not the land of the free but the home of the slaves!!!!”

Jill Scott’s revolutionary remix of the Star Spangled Banner is used as an intro to her song “Watching Me” during her live sets.

Take a look and listen to the video below, you will never see nor hear the original the same again.