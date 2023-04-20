Akron Peaceful Protest Broken Up With Tear Gas Turns Ugly

CLOSE

Did you know that you had to have a protest permit? Akron protests continue.

Protestors met up at Hawkins Plaza in West Akron Wednesday around 5:30, 6:00 pm, with plans of peacefully protesting the decision to not indict officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker. The protest grew in numbers as they marched up S. Hawkins before making a right onto Copley Rd. The protestors stopped marching when they reached the heart of Copley Rd, just a short distance from Downtown Akron. As the March proceeded they were eventually greeted by Akron Police who dispersed the crowd of protesters with pepper spray and tear gas.

According to the city of Akron, officers reported having bottles thrown at them and began ordering protesters to leave the streets. About half an hour later, police declared it an unlawful assembly and deployed what appeared to be some type of chemical spray from both handheld canisters and grenades rolling along the road, breaking up the protest.

The mayor’s office wrote on social media that police broke up the protest after it had been declared an “unlawful assembly.”

Unfortunately not long after allegedly a group of protesters gathered in Highland Square area of Akron, and a few businesses were vandalized.

