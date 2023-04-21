Security Footage Shows Car Crashing Through Lakewood Restaurant [Video]

CLOSE

Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a freak accident shows a vehicle driving through a Lakewood restaurant. Watch the video below.

The wild event occurred at Holas Tacos on Madison Avenue.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

The restaurant owner believes the driver was trying to park their car but accidentally accelerated instead. They ended up going through the fence to the restaurant, crashing into patrons eating on the patio.

*Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.*

From FOX 8:

Five customers who were sitting outside at the time were taken to the hospital for injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

Hola Tacos and Liliana Bridal House are closed until further notice.

According to the report, no drugs are alcohol are believed to be involved, and so far no charges have been filed against the driver.

To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].