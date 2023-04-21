Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a freak accident shows a vehicle driving through a Lakewood restaurant. Watch the video below.
The wild event occurred at Holas Tacos on Madison Avenue.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
The restaurant owner believes the driver was trying to park their car but accidentally accelerated instead. They ended up going through the fence to the restaurant, crashing into patrons eating on the patio.
*Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.*
From FOX 8:
Five customers who were sitting outside at the time were taken to the hospital for injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital.
Hola Tacos and Liliana Bridal House are closed until further notice.
- Security Footage Shows Car Crashing Through Lakewood Restaurant [Video]
- Cleveland State Professor Found Shot to Death in Hudson Home
- Teens Of Color Turn To Social Media To Fight For A More Just World
- Antioch Police Department Faces Audit After 17 Police Officers Were Named In Racist Text Scandal
- ‘Confrontational, Destructive’ Protests Erupt in Akron Over Jayland Walker
- Surprise, Surprise: Grandson Of Andrew Lester Says Ralph Yarl Shooter Is A Racist Who Obsessively Watches Fox News
- Andrew Lester Released On Bond After Pleading Not Guilty To 1st Degree Assault In Shooting Of Ralph Yarl
- Here Are 4 Black Women Tech Titans Shaking The Table In HelloBeautiful + MadameNoire Cover Story
- Texas Man Arrested After Allegedly Sending Racist Threats To Maxine Waters And Other Congresswomen
- 2 California Cops Plead Not Guilty To Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of Christopher Deandre Mitchell
According to the report, no drugs are alcohol are believed to be involved, and so far no charges have been filed against the driver.
To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
-
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone
-
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention