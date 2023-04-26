Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Rest & Reset

CLOSE

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with a little ‘Rest & Reset’.

Exercise… 5 MINUTE TOTAL –

“REST & RESET”

*Take a seat, pull your knees into your chest with back against the wall.

⁃ extend one leg 30 secs

⁃ Extend other leg 30 secs

*Bend folded knee to ground and opposite leg straight, fold over 30 secs

⁃ repeat on opposite side 30 secs

*Cross over one knee and twist the upper body to opposite side.

⁃ repeat opposite side 15 secs ea side

*Open both legs to side and fold over body towards the center 30 sec hold

*Go back against wall, supporting your back.

⁃ reach both arms up to top 30 secs

⁃ Lean to right 15 lean to left 15

⁃ fold arm toward back 15

⁃ Both sides 15

*Stand up , shake rotate shoulders forward and back .

**30 sec squat hold. Shake your legs off and walk it off!!

Happy Reset!!!

Check out the tutorial video below