Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Rest & Reset

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with a little ‘Rest & Reset’.
Exercise… 5 MINUTE TOTAL –
“REST & RESET”
*Take a seat, pull your knees into your chest with back against the wall.
⁃ extend one leg 30 secs
⁃ Extend other leg 30 secs
*Bend folded knee to ground and opposite leg straight, fold over 30 secs
⁃ repeat on opposite side 30 secs
*Cross over one knee and twist the upper body to opposite side.
⁃ repeat opposite side 15 secs ea side
*Open both legs to side and fold over body towards the center 30 sec hold
*Go back against wall, supporting your back.
⁃ reach both arms up to top 30 secs
⁃ Lean to right 15 lean to left 15
⁃ fold arm toward back 15
⁃ Both sides 15
*Stand up , shake rotate shoulders forward and back .
**30 sec squat hold. Shake your legs off and walk it off!!
Happy Reset!!!
Check out the tutorial video below
-
