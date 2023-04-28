Rihanna Announces Newest Acting Role As Smurfette

CLOSE

Soon to be mother of two, Grammy award winning singer Rihanna is super prego and feeling super blue.

Rihanna made a surprise in-person appearance at CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theater owners to announce her newest role, the voice role of Smurfette in a new live-action hybrid ‘The Smurfs Movie’ from Paramount Animation.

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but It didn’t work out,”

The film is set to hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.

See video below