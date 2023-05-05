Local Mayor Puts Dollar General on Blast in Viral FB Live Video

CLOSE

A local Dollar General was put on blast by an Ohio mayor this week, who called the store “filthy” in a viral Facebook live video.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald was disgusted with the dollar store on East Main Street in Trotwood (near Dayton). After visiting the store about a week ago, she tried to give the managers time to clean up several messes before she returned. Apparently, they didn’t, leading her to go live on Facebook.

“I had no idea it was going to get this level of attention, but it’s obvious that other people feel this way,” McDonald said. “It’s just that people don’t take the time to call in to make the complaints and to do. They just tolerate it, get what they’re going to get and get out of there. My people deserve so much more. They deserve so much better than that. I’m going to do everything that I can as a leader to make sure that they get it.”

The mayor’s post ultimately led to the store closing down for the day in order to get things cleaned up. One has to wonder, however, how long it will actually stay that way.

