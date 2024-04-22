CLOSE

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2024 Class Announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2024 class of inductees.

The announcement was made Sunday during the “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode on “American Idol.”

This year’s inductees are Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were selected as the recipients for the Musical Excellence Award.

To be eligible for nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of

nomination.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 2024 ceremony will stream live on Disney+ and will be available on Hulu the following day.

A special will also air on ABC at a later date.

Let it rip…who was snubbed, who belongs in the HOF and who doesn’t?

