News

Woman Caught With 22 Snakes on Airplane [Video]

Published on May 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Young Asian woman holding pet snake, sitting outdoors

Source: kali9 / Getty

Samuel L. Jackson once starred in a movie called Snakes On A Plane, and based on a recent report it appears that someone tried to follow up with a real-life sequel.

A woman flying from Malaysia to India was caught attempting to transport a total of 22 snakes on an airplane. For good measure and not to leave any reptiles feeling left out, she also had a chameleon.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

The reptiles were seized under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act. Video showed customs agents putting the reptiles in plastic containers at the airport.

The woman has not been identified.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

There’s no word yet on the penalty for this wild crime.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
(Cleveland, OH, 07/19/16) Police move in on Cleveland's Central Square as demonstrators began unruly during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. Staff photo by Christopher Evans
15 photos

RELATED TAGS

snake

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close