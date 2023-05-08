2 Killed in Bedford Apartment Shooting

Two men are now dead after a shootout occurred outside of an apartment complex in Bedford. No arrests have been made.
Saturday night, after midnight, police were called to Wolfs Cove Apartments on Solon Road. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Jerneer Banks, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paris Garrett, 29, was taken to South Pointe Hospital where he passed away shortly after being admitted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Information from a FOX 8 report was used in this post. To see their initial story, [click here].
