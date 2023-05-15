Georgia Man Graduates College at Age 72

If you need a reason to do something you’ve always wanted to do but have never quite found the time, look no further than Sam Kaplan.
Kaplan is a 72-year-old man in Georgia who just graduated with a degree in Cinema and Media Arts from Georgia Gwinett College. He’s the first of all his siblings to get a degree, and perhaps the best part of the story is that his mother was in the audience cheering him on on graduation day. She’s 98.
So salute to the Kaplan family! Let this serve as an inspiration to all of us that it’s never too late to do things that you really want to do!
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].
