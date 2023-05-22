Father of 4 dies in SouthPark construction site fire, records his last moments on Facebook Live

A father of four working on the construction site of the South Park fire called for help on Facebook Live before dying in a five-alarm fire on Thursday.

Officials examining the wreckage of the large South Park construction fire discovered the deaths of two people who firemen could not reach in time to save before the flames grew to about 2,000 degrees, Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said in a news conference.

Demonte Sherrill, a 30-year-old father of four, was one of the 15 people that worked at the site.

Sources report it was Sherrill’s third day on the job working at the unfinished apartment complex in Charlotte’s South Park district.

Flames and smoke filled the area as Sherrill joined Facebook Live to record his last moments.

The fire is believed to have begun around 9 a.m. Thursday in a trailer used to spray insulation into the building’s walls.

