Ghostface Killah Is Being Accused Of Being A Ghost Dad

This must be the year of celebrities kids putting their fathers on blast on social media. Kirk Franklins son leaked a cuss-out, Brian McKnight’s older kids are asking him ‘do I ever cross your mind’, now it seems Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah’s son is accusing the rapper of being a Ghostdini.

According to a post on social media by Ghostface’s son, username 4everinfinate, allegedly, is accusing Ghostface of ghosting his children.

“For many years you made me hate myself,” “I can’t even say you’re only a deadbeat to me because I’m gay, because you’re a deadbeat to all of your kids.” “It’s hurtful and it’s humiliating.” “Daddy, we need you. Not your money, but your heart, your attention, your love. I hope you change your ways and realize that you have some beautiful and talented children out here, with deep voids in their heart because YOU HAVE BEEN MISSING. You’ve ghosted us for far too long,” “Thank you, I love you, be safe wherever you are.”

Take a look at the complete post below.