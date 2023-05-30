Ohio Bars Offer Fentanyl Test Strips to Help Stop Overdoses

CLOSE

Area bars near Dayton, Ohio are offering fentanyl test strips in hopes of combating overdose deaths related to drug use.

Hamilton County establishments have linked with the county health department to give away the testing strips that come with step-by-step instructions and disclaimers.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

One business said they are not encouraging drug use but instead urging people to take a moment that could save their life.

“It’s not advocating for drug use, but it’s definitely saying, hey, this is available to keep yourself safe and your friends safe and your family safe,” Lauren Herrmann, La Ofrenda General Manager, said.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

The Hamilton County Health Department has already given away more than 16 thousand test strips in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

