Drugs, Guns Found in Raid of Illegal Akron Gambling Hall

An apparent illegal gambling facility in Akron was raided by police, and slot machines and cash weren’t the only contraband found on the premises.

Wednesday night police executed a search warrant on Kenmore Boulevard. During the raid they found about 40 slot machine motherboards, handguns, an assault rifle, fentanyl and just under $20,000 in cash.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Police said they arrested five people including Kyle Brown, 27, Leonard Cross IV, 23, and Davontae James, 30, who were found to be operation employees and were charged with gambling/betting and operating a gambling house.

Akron police said Michael Walsh, 37, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after officers found him with fentanyl. Beth Ison, 33, was arrested on an outstanding, unrelated warrant and Misrepresenting Identity.

To read the entire FOX 8 report,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

