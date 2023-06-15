Entertainment News

Ray Lewis Son Ray Lewis III Has Passed At 28 Years Old

Published on June 15, 2023

Florida State v Miami

Source: Mark Brown / Getty

Prayers are in order as breaking news this evening is that that former college football player Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has passed away at the age of 28 years old.

TMZ broke the news of Ray Lewis III passing stating that no details of how passed has been given as of yet.

Ray Lewis III played football at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida, he then went on th play college football at Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union.  Most recently Ray Lewis III played football for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.

