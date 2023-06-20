Fan Thought Throwing His Cell At Bebe Rexha Was Funny

CLOSE

A fan thought being a clown at a music concert would be funny, now he is being charged with assault, for injuring Bebe Rexha.

Bebe Rexha was closing out her show in New York City when a fan threw their cell phone at her. The phone caught Bebe Rexha right above the eye, causing the singer to be rushed off stage prematurely, then rushed to the hospital for stitches.

The entitled fan that paid good money to see Bebe Rexha to perform when caught asked why he did it, his response was because he thought “it would be funny”.

The 27 year old New Jersey native Nicolas Malvagna, who came close to putting Bebe Rexha’s eye out, was taken into custody and arraigned on Monday evening, when he was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and a count of attempted assault in the third degree. Malvagna allegedly confessed to throwing the phone at Bebe Rexha stating “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

I wonder does he think what he did was funny now. What should his punishment be?

