Ohio Animal Rescue Founder Charged With 25 Counts Of Animal Cruelty

CLOSE

An animal rescue founder in Ohio has been charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty after more than 100 dead dogs were found on her property. Her company has been charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty as well.

The total number of dead animals on her property was 146.

Barbara A. Wible is from Parma, but her home in Mantua is where the deceased dogs in “various stages of decay” were discovered. She founded the nonprofit Canine Lifeline Inc., which is based in Northfield.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

“While there is no evidence that Canine Lifeline, Inc. operated with knowledge that would lend to felony charges at this time, these charges relate to the nonprofit’s substantial lapse of due care, its negligence, that caused the neglect and ultimate deaths of the 146 rescue dogs,” Portage APL says.

“Despite a statement indicating that the rescue was cooperating with authorities, the Portage APL has not received any communication from the remaining board of directors of the organization.”

Some say this could be the most significant number of dead dogs found in one place in American history.

Parma police say that Wible has been hospitalized with terminal cancer since earlier this month.

The Portage APL received an anonymous tip about the dog’s condition in mid-June. They also state that Wible surrendered more than 30 dogs last summer after reports of dogs being kept in a van made their way to the APL.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM: