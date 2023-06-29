When it comes to domestic pets, cat lovers don’t always get a lot of love. Ohio is trying to change that.
An all-breed championship cat show is coming to Wooster, Ohio this summer. 30 different cat breeds from around the world will be competing on July 15 and 16 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The show will be put on by The Buckeye Ohio Rollers, in affiliation with The International Cat Association.
For more information about the cat show from FOX 8, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Love Cats? International Cat Show Coming To Ohio
- Cleveland: Woman Wanted By Police For Intentionally Killing Man With Car
- Ohio Animal Rescue Founder Charged With 25 Counts Of Animal Cruelty
-
Here's Why Cleveland Air Smells Like It's Burning Today
-
Cleveland Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
-
Everything You Missed at the Fantasia Concert in Cleveland!
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
The 2023 Father’s Day “Father and Child Look A-Like” photo contest
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo