Detective Who Criticized Cops About Tyre Nichols Death Is Dead

A 24 year veteran officer, Mark LeSure, had been outspoken earlier this year after the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police following a traffic stop. Sunday 57 year old Mark LeSure was found dead in his front yard.

Mark LeSure’s death comes days after the city of Memphis filed a motion to dismiss the $550 million civil lawsuit in Nichols’ death.

Although no cause of death has publicly been given, Mark LeSure’s aunt Rose LeSure-Jones had this to say:

“He was in the driveway when we got here lying face down,” “Whatever it was he didn’t deserve this, he really didn’t he was a good guy. One of the good guys really.”

Social media Olivia/Oliver Pope’s seem to think that Mark LeSure lost his life because of his public criticism of Memphis police more specifically the SCORPION unit that had beat Tyre Nichols to death following a traffic stop.

According to Mark LeSure the so-called SCORPION unit to which the officers involved in Nichols’ death belonged was given a green light to “do what they can to arrest people.”

