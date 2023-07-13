Princess Zhuri Edits Savannah Praising LeBron James at Espy’s

CLOSE

LeBron James isn’t the only kid from Akron. His high school sweet heart, his ride or die that has been quietly with him every step of the way from the beginning.

Last night King James, Queen, Savannah James came out of her hook up with her boys, Bronny and Bryce by her side and her Princess Zhuri there to edit her praise of her amazing husband.

Savannah James: “I decided, I wanna tell you what I think. LeBron James is the baddest mother—,” Zhuri James: grabbing her mother’s arm “Mom!”

LeBron James acknowledged that he felt honored that his wife Savannah came out of her hook up to stand on a stage to honor him. LeBron James also acknowledged the woman that is responsible for his very being, his G.O.A.T, Gloria James, while receiving the award for best record-breaking performance after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record in February.

King James closed out his humbling speech by making it clear that he is not retiring.

Take a look at the video below