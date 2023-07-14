Is Receiving Expensive Gifts Too Early In Dating A Red Flag?

CLOSE

Today on The Morning Hustle we discussed a viral video from the podcast 8 At The Table! The woman in the video discussed how she had previously been the victim of love bombing and now sees large gifts and grand gestures as a huge red flag.

During the love bombing phase, a romantic interest may appear charming, attentive, and generous. They may bombard you with constant messages, gifts, compliments, and declarations of love. The purpose is to overwhelm the target and create a sense of euphoria and emotional dependence. The manipulator may exploit the target’s vulnerabilities and insecurities to further deepen the bond.

After Tasha received a huge spa package from the man she was dating after their first date she called it off FAST! Lore’l and Kyle posed this question to our listener and they had a lot to say! Listen to the call and let us know what you think!

