Steph Curry Makes A Hole-In-One At The ACC Golf Tournament [VIDEO]

The odds of making a hole in one are 12,500 to 1. For professional golfers, the odds of making a hole in one drop to 2,500 to 1. Yesterday during the American Century’s Celebrity Golf Tournament, Golden State Warrior, Steph Curry, beat the odds by making a hole-in-one.

Steph Curry that is known for burying impossible 3 pointers on the basketball court, did the impossible on the golf course, hitting an ace using his pitching wedge on Saturday on the 152-yard, par-three seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Steph Curry who is in the middle of summer basketball training, then sprinted to the hole in celebration.

It’s was the first hole-in-one ever on the 7th hole, and Steph Curry’s second in life.

Take a look at the video below.