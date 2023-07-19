Listen Live
Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Release Player, Allegedly Threatened Women, Had Gun

Published on July 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have released a second-year player who’s currently being investigated by the Cleveland police.

Perrion Winfrey, defensive tackle, had an alleged criminal incident with two women on Tuesday. A woman reported that he threatened her and that he was in possession of a gun.

FOX 8 reports that the incident happened near East 9th and Euclid.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

From FOX 8:

We’ve learned two women told police they know Winfrey.

They saw him in a hotel lobby, and one yelled an insult to him when he didn’t respond.

They say Winfrey then became angry, making a threat and showing he had a gun.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

RELATED TAGS

cleveland browns

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close