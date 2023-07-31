The Bijou Star Files: Trump Called Biden A Dumb S O B

CLOSE

Donald Trump Gets Fired Up At Rally In Pennsylvania And Calls Joe Biden A ‘Dumb Son Of A B’

Lawd! While at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night (July 29), former President Donald Trump got fired up and called current President Joe Biden a “dumb son of a b*tch.” Read More

CARDI B GETS COMPARED TO MILLI VANILLI …After Mic Throw Incident

Cardi B‘s microphone throw during a live performance has spurred a lot of debate on the internet — but one is taking shape that’s invoking an infamous musical duo … Milli Vanilli. Read More

DISNEY’S ‘HAUNTED MANSION’ BIG BOMB AT THE BOX OFFICE …’Barbie’ Keeps Flying High

Disney has another dud on their hands — this time, it’s “The Haunted Mansion” … which paled in comparison to last week’s big hits, including “Barbie” — who reigns supreme again. Read More

LAKE LANIER Georgia Man Dies JUMPS IN, GETS ELECTROCUTED?!?

Lake Lanier has claimed yet another life in Georgia — only this time, the mode of death is one no one seems to be able to explain … because a guy was shocked to his demise. Read More

EMINEM HYPE MAN FOR TERENCE CRAWFORD AT VEGAS FIGHT

The Terence Crawford/Errol Spence fight Saturday night was incredible, but the bonus at the top had fans going insane … Crawford’s hype man for the walkout was Eminem!!! Read More

NICKI MINAJ VICTIM OF SWATTING AGAIN …911 Call Claiming Shooting At Home

Nicki Minaj’s is the latest in a long line of Los Angeles swatting incidents involving celebs. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT Old, Super Rare Ferrari …UP FOR SALE FOR $4 MILLION!!!

If you want to drive the LaFerrari to Jamba Juice just like Travis Scott, here’s your chance … the super rare Ferrari that the rapper once owned is now up for sale!! Read More

VIOLA DAVIS HITS PAUSE ON NEW ‘G20’ MOVIE …Despite Snagging Waiver

Viola Davis might be setting a tone for A-listers — because, despite recently receiving an independent film waiver, she’s stopping down on her new movie … all to support the strike. Read More

STEPHEN A. SMITH SORRY FOR KIM K ‘PROSTITUTE’ TWEET Still Talked Topic on Podcast

Stephen A. Smith deleted a tweet where he rhetorically asked if Kim Kardashian/Kris Jenner were involved in turning tricks — despite talking about exactly that in his latest podcast. Read More

OHIO BANK JOB GONE AWRY BURGLAR BUSTED ON BODY CAM VIDEO …Cops Scream Get Down, Guns Drawn

Things didn’t work out as planned for a suspected bank burglar in Ohio … he came crashing down from a ceiling as cops surrounded him with their guns drawn, and it was all caught on film. Read More

JEFF BEZOS & LAUREN SANCHEZ COME ABOARD, OPRAH …We’re Expecting Youuuu!!!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got their own not-so-little ‘Love Boat’ floating off the coast of Italy, and none other than Oprah Winfrey is up on the lido deck with ’em!!! Read More

RAY LEWIS III AUTOPSY Ray Lewis’ Son …DIED FROM LETHAL MIX OF DRUGS

Ray Lewis III — the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis — died from a lethal mix of drugs … according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports. Read More

CARLEE RUSSELL CHARGED FOR FAKE ABDUCTION TALE

Carlee Russell‘s attorney, Emory Anthony, tells TMZ … “What we’re dealing with is a young lady who made a huge mistake. She’s been arrested and she’s been charged and she’s eager to finish up and be through with it. She’s dealing with some issues.” Read More

ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY TRAVIS’ TEAM PREVENTED CONCERT FROM STOPPING …Final Police Report Says

Victims of Travis Scott‘s Astroworld tragedy were alarmed the concert continued as they were fighting for their lives, and one security guard even went backstage pleading with Travis’ team to stop the concert … but his team refused to alert Travis. Read More

ADRIEN BRONER APOLOGIZES TO GF FOR VEGAS MISTAKE… ‘These Bitches Got Nothin’ On You’

Whatever Adrien Broner did in Las Vegas, he’s in DEEP trouble with his girlfriend now … ’cause he’s sharing his most sincere apologies with TMZ Sports — saying, “None of these bitches got nothin’ on you.” Read More

The End Of An Era? DDG Says He’s Quitting YouTube To Focus On His Rap Career (Video)

The end of an era? DDG has shared that he will no longer create YouTube videos and plans to focus on his rap career. Read More

Houston School District To Convert 28 Libraries Into Discipline Centers

With Texas taking over the Houston Independent School District (HISD) and switching over to the New Education System (NES), libraries at 28 institutions will be converted to “team centers” for children with behavioral issues. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photos Of Son Tatum As She Wishes Him A Happy First Birthday

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her son’s first birthday and has taken to Instagram to share a special message and some rare family photos. Read More

Tristan Thompson’s Brother Denies Accusing Khloé Kardashian of Using Mom’s Death as ‘Storyline’

Tristan Thompson‘s brother Dishawn is clearing the air after fans thought that he was insulting Khloe Kardashian over the death of their mother. Read More

Two Sisters And Teenager Found Dead After The Family Attempted To ‘Live Off The Grid’ In The Rocky Mountains

Last summer, a Colorado Springs family of three decided to live “off the grid” in the Rocky Mountains. One year later, authorities recovered their ” decomposed and partially mummified” bodies. Read More

Chika Reflects On The Moment She Received Backlash For Speaking On Zonnique’s Daughter

Chika is opening up about the time she received backlash for the tweets she made a about a crying child on Delta flight, which turned out to be T.I and Tiny’s granddaughter. Read More

Heartbreaking: Mom Of Four Dies After Hitting Head In Fall On Treadmill At LA Fitness Gym

Heartbreaking news: four kids are now without their beloved mother following a tragic gym accident. Read More

Rick Ross Reignites DJ Envy Beef While Taking Shots As Envy Battles Several Real Estate Lawsuits

Oop! Rick Ross is not only the Biggest Boss, but the Biggest Troll as he reignites his beef and takes shots at radio personality DJ Envy— who is currently battling several real estate lawsuits. Read More

Vanessa Williams, 60, Says She Has No Interest In Getting Plastic Surgery And Does Not “Do Fillers” — Shares Her Fitness And Wellness Regimen

Stunning actress Vanessa Williams is sharing her do’s and don’ts when it comes to her fitness and wellness regimen, and beauty routine. Read More

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Reinstated Almost Eight Months After Suspension

West was originally suspended after he shared an image of a swastika. Read More

LeBron James’ I Promise School Raises Concerns After Delivering Low Test Scores: “It Is Discouraging”

LeBron James’ I Promise School is facing backlash for delivering “discouraging” test scores. Read More

President Biden Speaks Out About Hunter’s 4-Year-Old Daughter, “This Is Not A Political Issue, It’s A Family Matter”

President Joe Biden has broken his silence about his 4-year-old grandaughter Navy Joan Roberts. His son, Hunter Biden, fathered the baby with Lunden Roberts. Read More

Texas Woman Led Police On High-Speed Chase And Used Daughter As Human Shield: ‘Shoot Us’

A Missouri City, Texas, is accused of using her daughter as a human shield against police officers after engaging in a high-speed chase. Read More

Drunk Delta Airlines Passenger Downs 11 Drinks, Sexually Assaults Minor and Her Mom on 9-Hour Flight: Lawsuit

Delta Air Lines is facing a $2 million lawsuit from a woman who claims flight attendants failed to intervene after she and her teenage daughter were sexually harassed and accosted by a drunken passenger. Read More

‘Days of Our Lives’ Pauses Production Amid EP Albert Alarr Misconduct Probe

Days Of Our Lives, which streams on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform, is going on an unplanned hiatus. Read More

Tina Knowles Makes First Post Amid News of Her Divorce: ‘Only God Is Perfect’

Tina Knowles is speaking out for the first time since the news of her divorce made headlines and it looks like she has an important message she wants to share. Read More

