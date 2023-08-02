The Bijou Star Files: Lil Meech Is Ringing Someone Else’s Bell

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 2, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Lil Meech And Summer Walker React After Meech Is Seen Entering A Woman’s Apartment Amid Their Alleged Breakup (Video)

Newly surfaced video is adding to speculations that the Summer Walker and Lil Meech romance has ended. Read More

LOGAN PAUL I FEARED JAKE WOULD KILL HIMSELF … Over Internet Hate

Logan Paul says he was terrified his brother, Jake, would end his life over the incessant hate he got on the internet early in his career … admitting he and his father were “both legitimately concerned” he was going to die by suicide.

DRAKE CANCELS MEMPHIS TOUR DATE FedEx Forum Can’t Handle My Stage!!!

Drake and 21 Savage will no longer be hitting Memphis as part of their “It’s All a Blur” Tour … the date has been officially canceled after being postponed.

Atlanta Mother Alleges Sugar Factory Staff Served Alcohol To Children At Her 11-Year-Old Daughter’s Birthday Party (Video)

An Atlanta mother is alleging that Sugar Factory employees served alcohol to children during her 11-year-old daughter’s birthday party. According to WSB-TV, the incident allegedly occurred at the restaurant’s midtown Atlanta location on Thursday, July 27. Read More

NeNe Leakes Declares She Should ‘Absolutely’ Be On Kim Kardashian’s Level, Says Network Gave Her ‘Every Opportunity’ To Succeed

NeNe Leakes is taking a moment to dish on some of her fellow reality stars, and she says she should be just as big — “if not bigger” — than Kim Kardashian. Read More

Mississippi Man Gets 40 Years In Prison After Breaking Out Months Before He Was Expected To Be Released

Shunekndrick Huffman, a Mississippi man, has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison for his daring escape from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Read More

Lizzo Accused by Former Dancers of Sexual Harassment and Creating Hostile Work Environment in New Lawsuit

The “Rumors” singer is accused of several accusations including pushing her dancers to sexually interact with nude dancers in Amsterdam. Read More

Ajike “AJ” Owens’ Family Is Calling On The DOJ To Investigate Her Death As A Potential Hate Crime

The family of Ajike “AJ” Owens is urging the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into her death as a potential hate crime. Read More

Method Man Says He Faced Depression, Darkness Early in His Career: ‘I Just Wanted to See Light’

Method Man opened up about navigating a career in hip-hop in the 90s in the latest issue of Men’s Health Magazine. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am