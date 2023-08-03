The Bijou Star Files: Lizzo Is Speaking OUT !!

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 3, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

LIZZO BREAKS SILENCE ON LAWSUIT …Says Backup Dancers Claims Are ‘Fabricated’

Lizzo is speaking out for the first time since being sued by three of her former backup dancers who claim she sexually harassed them … calling the allegations “as unbelievable as they sound.” Read More

LIZZO ACCUSERS DANCERS FEAR RETALIATION …Do What She Wants, Or Else

Lizzo makes it clear her backup dancers will face repercussions if they don’t do what she asks, even if that means getting freaky at a live sex show … at least, that’s what 2 of the women suing her are claiming. Read More

LIZZO SHOWED INTEREST IN BANANA SEX SHOW …Now Being Sued Over It!!!

Lizzo kept an eye on the famed banana sex show in Amsterdam for years … sharing her desires way before being sued for allegedly pressuring backup dancers to get in on the act. Read More

BEYONCÉ Shouts Out Slain Gay Fan …ALLEGEDLY KILLED FOR VOGUING TO HER MUSIC

Beyoncé is honoring a man who was stabbed to death — allegedly because he was dancing to her music in public — and she’s doing it a heartfelt message on one of her biggest platforms. Read More

LEAH REMINI SUES CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY …Stalking Me Since My Exit!!!

Leah Remini is being stalked and harassed by the Church of Scientology as part of a coordinated campaign to destroy her life because she left the religion … this according to a new lawsuit. Read More

TAYLOR SWIFT GAVE OVER $50 MILLION IN BONUSES To Entire ‘Eras’ Tour Crew

Taylor Swift gave away way more money in bonuses than previously known — in fact, it was more like tens of millions … Read More

JA MORANT Gets New Tattoos …TWO KOBE BRYANT TRIBUTES

Ja Morant just ensured he’ll take the Mamba Mentality wherever he goes forever now … ’cause the NBA superstar just got a massive new back tattoo, featuring two Kobe Bryant tributes. Read More

CARDI B MIC SHE TOSSED IN VEGAS UP FOR SALE …Proceeds Going To Charity

Cardi B‘s microphone-turned-weapon during her recent Las Vegas show is now getting tossed onto an auction block … and it’s all for a good cause. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON’S GF POUNCES ON QB AT BROWNS CAMP

Deshaun Watson‘s biggest fan was in attendance at Browns training camp on Tuesday … with the quarterback’s girlfriend showing some serious love for her man. Read More

Georgia Teen Jokingly Told Friend She Was Shot, Now She Faces Multiple Charges After Her Friend Called 911 For Help

A Georgia teen is facing multiple charges following a prank gone wrong. Police arrested Tanji Hallman, 17, one day after she texted her friend that she’d been shot and couldn’t call 911. Read More

Tori Kelly Receives Flowers From Beyoncé As She Returns Home From Hospitalization (Photo)

Tori Kelly is on the road to recovery after being released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center last week. Additionally, the singer has returned home to a beautiful gift from fellow songstress Beyoncé. Read More

NBA Announcer Mark Jackson Confirms He Was Fired From ESPN After 15 Years — Says He’s ‘Shocked and Dismayed’

Once a familiar voice to millions of NBA fans around the world, Mark Jackson found himself in an unfamiliar situation. The former NBA player and coach, known for his insightful commentary and vibrant personality, was let go from his job as an ESPN announcer after serving the network for 15 years. Jackson, who was “shocked and dismayed” by the sudden decision, confirmed the news himself. Read More

“You Matter To Someone” — Teen Goes Viral After Randomly Leaving A Kind Message On Woman’s Doorbell Camera

Photo Credit: WCCO – CBS Minnesota

In a world that can often feel disconnected, it’s heartwarming to come across stories that remind us of the power of kindness. Read More

Former Pretty Ricky Singer Pleasure P Recalls The Time He Found A Used Condom Inside Of A Woman He Was Getting Busy With

While sitting down for a new interview with ‘The Cali Kickback with Lewis Belt‘ Pleasure P, born Marcus Ramone Cooper, revisited a wild moment in his early stardom days where he began sleeping with groupies. Read More

Fake Missionary Accused of $30 Million Bible Scam Allegedly Used Money for Gambling, Gold, Diamonds, and More

The 45-year-old man is currently a fugitive, prosecutors said this week. Charges include money laundering and wire fraud. Read More

50 Cent on How D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” Video Motivated Him to Get Fit

50 was one of six pioneering MCs who got together to talk health and fitness. Read More

Lil Baby Donates $300,000 Worth of Sneakers and School Supplies

In his hometown of Atlanta. Read More

Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez & Julia Roberts Among Stars Who Donated $1 Million To SAG-AFTRA Members

Several of Hollywood’s biggest names are banding together to help SAG-AFTRA members as the strikes drag on. Read More

Tory Lanez Lawyers Pushing For Probation Ahead Of His Sentencing Hearing

As Tory Lanez’s sentencing date inches closer, his legal team is working hard to get him the lightest punishment possible. Read More

Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Speak About Relocating Family To California: “Finding A Community For Zaya Was A Big Part of That”

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union talk about their move to California to make a better life for their family. Read More

Omega Psi Phi Registered As the University of Colorado’s First Black Fraternity

A historically black fraternity is now a part of the University of Colorado’s campus culture. Omega Psi Phi was first established on the campus in the 90s and officially came back in November 2022… Read More

Tiffany Haddish’s Former Friend Files $1 Million Lawsuit Against Actress & Comedian Aries Spears Over Extortion Allegations

It looks like Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been hit with yet another lawsuit. Read More

Jason Derulo Hit w/ Federal Lawsuit After ‘Refusing’ To Credit Music Producer Who Allegedly Co-Wrote His Single ‘Savage Love’

Pop singer Jason Derulo is being accused of doing shady business. Read More

Frustration on display during Cleveland Safety Committee meeting focused on violence and police

The meeting addressed stolen cars, increased shootings and homicides, and what the administration’s game plan is going forward. Read More

Record-breaking roller coaster stops midair, forcing riders to terrifyingly walk down 200 feet: video

Amusement park guests in Ohio were forced to walk down a 200-plus-foot roller coaster by stairs after a mechanical issue. Read More

MARQUISE BROWN ARREST VIDEO COP FURIOUS WITH NFL STAR …’The Hell You Going That Fast For?!?’

Newly released police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows a cop was furious with Marquise Brown during his arrest last year … ordering the NFL star out of his car before asking, “The hell you going that fast for?!” Read More

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Hall of Fame Game: Preview, point spread, how to watch

The Cleveland Browns will face the New York Jets in the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am