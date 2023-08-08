The Bijou Star Files: Megan Thee Stallion Mercy Mercy Me

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 8, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘Mercy Is For People Who Show Remorse And Tory Lanez Has Shown None’

Tory Lanez’s has been sentenced to serve a decade in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. (August 8) As we previously reported before the court took a 90 minute break today, it was revealed that 70+ letters were submitted to Judge Herriford of people who are fighting to get Tory a lesser sentence or to be free. Read More

KANYE WESTJOINS TRAVIS SCOTT ‘UTOPIA’ IN ROME First Performance Since Antisemitic Rants

Kanye West just officially made his return to the stage, all thanks to Travis Scott, who like Ye, is very familiar with the masses turning against him. Read More

KANYE WEST BAREFOOT LOVING WITH WIFEY IN ROME Can’t Stop Touching Butt

Kanye West just can’t seem to get enough of Bianca Censori’s backside … grabbing a handful of booty while out in Rome for Travis Scott’s concert. Read More

RIVERBOAT BRAWL MAN INVOLVED OWNS LOCAL MINI-MART …Slammed With 1-Star Reviews!!!

One of the white men involved in the viral riverboat brawl in Alabama is feelin’ the heat online by way of his small business … which has been getting nothing but 1-star reviews since going viral. Read More

‘EXORCIST’ DIRECTOR WILLIAM FRIEDKIN DEAD AT 87

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ William Friedkin died from pneumonia. Read More

AQIB TALIB’S BROTHER SENTENCED TO 37 YEARS IN PRISON… For Youth Football Coach Murder

Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, has been sentenced to 37 years behind bars for his role in the shooting of a youth football coach last summer. Read More

BEYONCÉ PAYS $100K FOR EXTRA TRAIN HOUR …D.C. Show Weather-Stricken

Beyoncé’s fans had to wait out a storm in D.C. just to see her perform live, and she returned the favor by shelling out a lot of dough to make sure they could get home afterward. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am