The Bijou Star Files: Russell Wilson and Ciara Three-peat

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 9, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

RUSSELL WILSON, CIARA WE’RE PREGNANT… It’s A Three-Peat!!!

The Wilson family is getting bigger — Russell and Ciara just announced they have another baby on the way … courtesy of a sexy silhouette video of the singer showing off her bump!! Read More

LEBRON JAMES, BRONNY IN MINNESOTA AFTER HEALTH SCARE… Visiting Mayo Clinic

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, have jetted off to Minnesota … in an effort to seek out further treatment for the USC hooper following last month’s medical scare. Read More

MONTGOMERY RIVERBOAT BRAWL3 WHITE MALES CHARGED WITH ASSAULT …Cops Consulted With FBI On Hate Crime Possibility

Montgomery PD says the riverfront brawl has resulted in criminal charges — with three white males getting rung up. However, there’s still more potential charges to come … and cops consulted with the FBI to determine if the incident was a hate crime. Read More

OFFSET MAKES AMENDS WITH QUALITY CONTROL Drops Lawsuit For Good

Offset and his legal beef with Quality Control Music — the label behind his career as a member of Migos — has ended … with signs pointing to a settlement. Read More

CARDI B THROWN MICROPHONE HITS NEARLY $100K… As eBay Auction Closes

The eBay listing has officially closed for the microphone Cardi B chucked into her crowd, spawning a police investigation … making a killing on the auction block. Read More

MADE IN AMERICA FESTIVAL CANCELED FOR ’23 LIZZO WAS SET TO HEADLINE

Philly won’t be taking the main stage for Made In America this year, in fact, no one will … as the festival has canceled its 2023 event, citing “severe circumstances.” Read More

IGGY AZALEA EXCUSE ME FOR HAVING A ❤️ …Tory Lanez Doesn’t Deserve 5+ Yrs in Prison

Iggy Azalea’s letter of support for Tory Lanez — ahead of his sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion — is triggering an avalanche of backlash, but the “Fancy” rapper says it’s totally unfair. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am