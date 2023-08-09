The Bijou Star Files: Russell Wilson and Ciara Three-peat

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 9, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
RUSSELL WILSON, CIARA WE’RE PREGNANT… It’s A Three-Peat!!!
The Wilson family is getting bigger — Russell and Ciara just announced they have another baby on the way … courtesy of a sexy silhouette video of the singer showing off her bump!! Read More
LEBRON JAMES, BRONNY IN MINNESOTA AFTER HEALTH SCARE… Visiting Mayo Clinic
LeBron James and his son, Bronny, have jetted off to Minnesota … in an effort to seek out further treatment for the USC hooper following last month’s medical scare. Read More
MONTGOMERY RIVERBOAT BRAWL3 WHITE MALES CHARGED WITH ASSAULT …Cops Consulted With FBI On Hate Crime Possibility
Montgomery PD says the riverfront brawl has resulted in criminal charges — with three white males getting rung up. However, there’s still more potential charges to come … and cops consulted with the FBI to determine if the incident was a hate crime. Read More
OFFSET MAKES AMENDS WITH QUALITY CONTROL Drops Lawsuit For Good
Offset and his legal beef with Quality Control Music — the label behind his career as a member of Migos — has ended … with signs pointing to a settlement. Read More
CARDI B THROWN MICROPHONE HITS NEARLY $100K… As eBay Auction Closes
The eBay listing has officially closed for the microphone Cardi B chucked into her crowd, spawning a police investigation … making a killing on the auction block. Read More
MADE IN AMERICA FESTIVAL CANCELED FOR ’23 LIZZO WAS SET TO HEADLINE
Philly won’t be taking the main stage for Made In America this year, in fact, no one will … as the festival has canceled its 2023 event, citing “severe circumstances.” Read More
IGGY AZALEA EXCUSE ME FOR HAVING A ❤️ …Tory Lanez Doesn’t Deserve 5+ Yrs in Prison
Iggy Azalea’s letter of support for Tory Lanez — ahead of his sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion — is triggering an avalanche of backlash, but the “Fancy” rapper says it’s totally unfair. Read More
