The Bijou Star Files: Lil Durk Says ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 14, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Lil Durk Breaks Silence After False Reports Of An Active Shooter During Chicago Concert: ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’

Lil Durk is calling cap after several people stormed to social media last night claiming there was an active shooter at his Chicago concert last night. The rapper called out the false reports and said, “Don’t believe the hype.”, “And who all stole the merchandise, tag me so I can repost y’all crazy a**.” Read More

Kings and queens gathered for ‘Hip Hop 50 Live’ at Yankee Stadium

For the 50th anniversary of hip hop’s birth, some heavy hitters performed at Yankee Stadium Friday night — in the Bronx, right where this music was born. The all-star lineup included artists like Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Eve, Wiz Khalifa and Nas in an exuberant celebration called “Hip Hop 50 Live.” Read More

LIL DURK CONCERT CHICAGO FALSE REPORT OF ACTIVE SHOOTER CREATES CHAOS

Lil Durk did not finish his show Saturday night, because cops descended on the venue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Durk was nearing the end of the concert at the United Center in Chicago Saturday night, when pandemonium erupted as the crowd ran for the exits. Cops showed up with rifles, on the hunt for a shooter, but Chicago PD said it turned out to be a false alarm. Chicago is on high alert these days, where shootings have become tragically common place. As the some of the concertgoers left the arena, they helped themselves to some merch … whoever was working the merch stand apparently ran with the rest of the crowd. Read More

Police apologize after Black teen handcuffed in an “unfortunate case of ‘wrong place, wrong time'”

Police in Lansing, Michigan have issued an apology after a Black teen was put in handcuffs by a White police officer in an “unfortunate case of ‘wrong place, wrong time.'” Read More

Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Pole Dancing Video in Tiny Leopard Print Bikini

Britney Spears has a new stage to dance on, and a new prop too. Read More

Brand new Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way sign stolen in Cleveland

The freshly-posted Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way sign on East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue is no longer there. Read More

DRAKE Plays Hero for L.A. …FIRST SHOW ALMOST DIDN’T HAPPEN, Y’ALL

Drake made a startling confession to his fans in the City of Angels on night #1 of his L.A. stint — telling them the debut show almost didn’t happen … but that he insisted it did. Read More

Damar Hamlin Plays First Game For Bills Since Cardiac Arrest

In a miraculous turn of events, Damar Hamlin, the talented safety for the Buffalo Bills, made his highly anticipated return to the football field after overcoming a life-threatening cardiac arrest. Read More

Atlanta Woman In Disbelief After Paying Over $500 For Tickets & Missing Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Concert, Ends Up Seeing Bey For Free

How would you react if you paid over $500 for you and a friend to go see Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance‘ concert.. and then end up missing it? Well, that happened to one Atlanta woman and after her emotional video went viral, she updated that she ended up seeing Bey for free! Well, sort of. Read More

Tiffany Gomas, The Viral Woman Who Had A Meltdown On Flight, Issues Tearful Apology: ‘We All Have Our Bad Moments’

The woman who went viral after storming off a flight because she thought she seen something that actually wasn’t there has issued an emotional apology for her actions. Read More

California Man Blasts His Local Massage Parlor Claiming Masseuse Tried To Give Him Unsolicited Happy Ending

OMG! A California man is blasting his local massage parlor, claiming a masseuse tried to give him a happy ending, unsolicited. The man, identified on social media as Devon Lee, says that he is a Christian practicing celibacy. Read More

‘Serious Stench’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Turned Off by Ex-billionaire’s Hygiene, Sources Claim

Ye has been parading around in his trademark mask and heavy layers in the summer heat — but sources spilled it’s messing with his hygiene and the stink is a serious turnoff for his new wife Bianca Censori, Read More

Tyrese Addresses Claims That He Always Plays The Victim: ‘I’m Not Above An Apology & I Don’t Play Victim’

Tyrese is clapping back at everyone who claims that he always play the victim. He affirms, “I’m not above an apology and I don’t play victim.” Read More

Wack 100 Says Lizzo Should Be Reconsidered To Perform At The Super Bowl Despite Recent Lawsuits

Wack 100 is speaking out in support of Lizzo and letting it be known that she has done nothing wrong! In his post on instagram he said that Lizzo needs to be placed back on next years Super Bowl. Read More

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister Traci, Lupus Battle

Toni Braxton appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show and the two got into a variety of topics, including sex in their 50s and whether or not God cares if they are late-in-life hoes. Read More

6 White Mississippi officers subjected 2 Black men to hours of grueling violence, and then tried to cover it up

On the evening of January 24, three sheriff’s deputies in Rankin County, Mississippi, received a group text message from another deputy on the same shift: “Are y’all available for a mission?” Read More

1 arrested following Cleveland Hopkins Airport security breach Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am