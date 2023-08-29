Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships

CLOSE

One of the greatest voices on this planet bellows for the diaphragm of Rachelle Ferrell, a singer that has graced almost every genre known musically with her whistle register, six octave range voice. Rachelle Ferrell has sang with the likes of legends such as Lou Rawls, Patti LaBelle, and George Duke just to name a few. For those stuck musically in an R&B box Rachelle Ferrell is most notably known for her bone chilling duet with singer Will Downing ‘Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This’. Rachelle Ferrell is truly Unsung.

Unfortunately it’s been reported that Rachelle Ferrell is in need of help. fortunately her friends, colleagues and fans are stepping up to give Rachelle Ferrell the help she needs in the form of fundraiser.

A fundraiser was launched for the 62 year old Rachelle Ferrell ‘RACHELLE FERRELL FUND‘ due to unnamed “health, wellness, and life-related hardships” through The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

According to Rachelle Ferrell’s website:

Award Winning Singer/Song Writer, Rachelle Ferrell, urgently needs our support through health, wellness, and life-related hardships. If you’ve been touched by her 30 plus years of blessings or been a part of the musical family she shared a meaningful and purposeful life with, please consider donating here today. Your prayers are also welcomed, felt and appreciated!

The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund “provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing physical or mental health issues, disability, or age-related problems.”

Let’s keep the incomparable Rachelle Ferrell uplifted in our prayers.