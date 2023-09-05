Russell Wilson Docuseries ‘God. Family. Football’ Drops [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Denver Broncos quarterback by way of Seattle, 34 year old, Russell Wilson, has thus far lived a blessed life. Russell Wilson has been regarded as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. He is married to the beautiful R&B singer Ciara with 3 beautiful and talented children. So it would on makes sense that when Russell Wilson decided to add to his resume as executive producer he would tell the story of what he knows best, God, Family and Football, in that order.

AMEN!!

Today, September 1st, Russell Wilson’s debut project drops for free on FreeVee a docuseries titled ‘God. Family. Football’.

God. Family. Football. features the rich, diverse personal stories of Evangel’s players, coaching staff, and the broader Shreveport community, set against the dramatic backdrop of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season. With the perennial high school football powerhouse—14 state championships in the last 20 years—coming off their worst season in school history, redemption is everyone’s goal. Pastor Denny Duron has returned to the head coaching position to lead this talented group of kids, with dreams of playing in college and the NFL, into prominence on the field, while molding them into future leaders off of it. As the team faces struggle and triumph on and off the field, they are united by coach Duron’s formula for success: “God first, family second, and football third.”

