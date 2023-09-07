ATL Woman Fires AK Style Rifle During Drive-By At A Gas Station

CLOSE

An Atlanta woman shocked law enforcement officers and others when she was caught on surveillance video hanging out of a pick-up truck, firing an AK style rifle, at another woman who was getting gas in her SUV at a gas station, all in the name of revenge.

The woman in the SUV was shot and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspects in connection with the shooting, are 30 year Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford, who was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and her brother 20 year old Joshua Crawford, who was charged with aggravated assault, and attempting to flee and elude police.

According to APD the shooting was the result of a “previous altercation outside Atlanta, where the shooting victim is said to have assaulted the shooting suspect.”

Take a look at the video below