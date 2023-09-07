Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black Have Officially Tied The Knot

CLOSE

Congratulations are most definitely in order as the TYLER PERRY Sista’s and Christian Keyes, All The Queens Men have officially crossed over in real life, KJ Smith and Skyh Black have officially tied the knot, with the Sista’s and Madame in attendance.

GO AHEAD AMP AND ANDI !!

Actress KJ Smith best known for her role as Andrea “Andi” Barnes on Tyler Perry Sistas and actor Skyh Black best known for his role on Christian Keys, All The Queen’s Men, became Mr. and Mrs. Black dripped in all white in a star studded wedding with 150 guest in attendance, dripped in black, in Malibu.

KJ Smith, who first met Skyh Black at an airport after he had landed a recurring role on Sistas. The pair began dating in January of 2021 and were engaged that December, officially becoming husband and wife on September 3, 2023.

Take a look at the video and exclusive People photos below