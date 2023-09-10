SZA Announces Deluxe Version Of Sophomore Album ‘SOS’

CLOSE

SZA has another project in store for her fans – and we can’t wait!

Over the weekend, the 33 year old Grammy winner announced that she’ll be releasing a deluxe version of her sophomore album SOS with seven to ten new songs. The big announcement was made during an album celebration event at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City on Friday night and certainly took fans by surprise. “So the deluxe is like a whole ‘nother album, and it’s called Lana. It’s seven to ten songs, and it’ll be out this fall,” SZA revealed during the event.

During the special event, SZA, whose real name is Solána Rowe, surprised fans even further by performing melodies from some of her unreleased tracks and giving the NYC-based crowd a brief appearance from rapper Ice Spice.

The deluxe album announcement comes just after the artist left us speechless a few weeks ago when she released the sultry visuals for her hit song, Snooze. The highly anticipated visuals feature Justin Bieber as SZA’s main eye candy, which definitely caused Twitter and Instagram to turn up in the best way.

The sensual video also features Power Book II star Woody McClain, who added some chocolate to the mix, as well as Beef star Young Mazino. Although the song was already a hit, giving SZA her fourth No. 1 hit from the double-platinum SOS alongside “Kill Bill,” “Shirt,” and “I Hate U,” the music video sent the single into the stratosphere, causing it to trend across #BlackTwitter for days with memes and conversations galore.

While SZA prepares for the deluxe version of the album to drop soon, she’s keeping busy on the road as well and is gearing up for the second leg of her North American ‘SOS’ tour later this month.

