Dozens Arrested After 100 Juveniles Stormed Philadelphia Stores

Dozens were arrested after hundreds of juveniles in Philadelphia wrecked havoc on retail stores, looting them and stripping the stores clean and police are stilling asking for help from the public to share their videos so they can arrest more.

The flash mob-style ransacking Tuesday night at dozens of stores including Foot Locker, Lululemon and Apple came after a peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window. However police are making it clear that this incident had nothing to do with the peaceful protest.

Thank God no injuries were immediately reported, but allegedly a security guard was assaulted at the Foot Locker.

