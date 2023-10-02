Watch: Hulu’s Murder Mystery ‘Black Cake’ Releases Official Trailer

CLOSE

Hulu released a trailer for the upcoming family drama series, “Black Cake.” The series is based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson and boasts as a murder mystery with a diverse cast. Watch the trailer inside.

From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, “Black Cake” follows the story of one family’s hidden past, which stretches back decades. It starts from the late 1960’s when a runaway bride named Covey vanished into the surf off the coast of Jamaica. She’s feared dead or assumed to be a fugitive on the run for her new husband’s murder. Fifty years later, a widow named Eleanor Bennett dies and leaves her two adult children a flash drive with previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. The story flashes between the past and present, with Eleanor’s two adult children in modern day trying to piece together what happened.

The official series description:

The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades. In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present-day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.

The show stars Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, Glynn Turman, Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.

“Black Cake” will debut on Hulu Nov. 1.

Watch the trailer below:

