DJ HazMatt Music Video Recap: Browns Lose To Ravens

Published on October 4, 2023

The Cleveland Browns lost in embarrassing fashion to the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday… and DJ HazMatt isn’t too pleased about it!

Check out his latest Browns music video recap below!

