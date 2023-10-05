Listen Live
Contests

Win Free Tickets To The Legends Of Hip Hop Tour In Cleveland!

Published on October 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Legends of Hip Hop Text To Win

Source: R1 / General

The Legends Of Hip Hop Tour, starring Too Short, Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B and Project Pat is coming to Cleveland’s Wolstein Center!

Saturday, October 28th!

For your chance to win FREE tickets to the show simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on WZAK!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE LEGENDS OF HIP HOP TOUR!

RELATED TAGS

legends of hip hop tour

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close