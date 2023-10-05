Win Free Tickets To The Legends Of Hip Hop Tour In Cleveland!

The Legends Of Hip Hop Tour, starring Too Short, Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B and Project Pat is coming to Cleveland’s Wolstein Center!
Saturday, October 28th!
For your chance to win FREE tickets to the show simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on WZAK!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO THE LEGENDS OF HIP HOP TOUR!
