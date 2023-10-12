Jeanie Mai Is Addressing Living While Going Through Divorce

CLOSE

Jeezy shocked the world when he filed for divorce from talk show host Jeannie Mai. However according to some Jeannie Mai was more shocked than anyone, when the divorce filing news dropped after she had posted a video praising Jeezy and pumping his new book.

Jeannie Mai has been quiet for the most part but as the dust starts to settle she is now speaking about living life while going through a divorce. While sitting down speaking with television host Sherri Sherri Shepherd, Sherri asked Jeannie Mai how she was doing and her response was:

“the one thing I know is, when you give God your pain, he will give you his power”

Jeannie Mai also said one thing that is getting her through is looking to her daughter, and saying to herself what advice would she give her daughter in this situation.

Jeannie Mai also took to her Instagram with a short message that said:

Sometimes, You need to take a break and disconnect, to heal

Lets keep Jeannie Mai and Jeezy uplifted in our prayers as they proceed to go through this thing called life.

