Jeezy Is Divorcing Jeanie Mai And Def Jam In His New Double Album

Jeezy was living his best life married to television star Jeanie Mai with his new baby girl or so we thought. Jeezy shook up the world including Jeanie Mai when he went and filed for a divorce after his wife was pumping up his new memoir “Adversity for Sale” on social media. However it seems there is a new chapter in Jeezy’s life which includes another divorce, from his long time record label Def Jam and he is laying it all out in a new double album “I Might Forgive, But I Don’t Forget”.

OH MAI!!

After nearly 20 years, Jeezy announced that he is leaving Def Jam and will now be releasing new music under his label, CTE New World, in partnership with Stem Distribution.

According to the announcement, the 29-track project drops Friday and will address “trauma, obstacles, and personal growth,” and set the stage for the Snowman to answer fans’ pressing questions.

See Jeezy’s preview post below