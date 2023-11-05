They’re Back! Toni Braxton Is Sending Sunday Kisses To Birdman

CLOSE

After making their world wind romance official on The Braxton Family Values, and the world waiting to hear those wedding bells ring with pictures from the wedding in People Magazine, the word on the streets said the living legend singer/songwriter Toni Braxton and her boo rapper Bryan “Birdman” Williams were over. Allegedly making it official by unfollowing each other on social media.

But was that because Toni Braxton and Birdman were really done or for y’all to stay out of their business?

We haven’t heard a peep about Toni Braxton and Birdman being a couple since 2019, but since then we have survived a pandemic and it seems so has their relationship.

UN-CUE ‘It’s Over’ by The Gyrlz

Happy Sunday, Grammy Award winning singer Toni Braxton has taken to her personal Instagram to share a loving photo of herself boo’d up with Birdman with a post saying ‘Sending Sunday kisses’.

Take a look below.