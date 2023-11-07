Listen Live
Solon Factory To Lay Off 77 Employees Starting In December

Published on November 7, 2023

A local factory in Solon, Ohio will start laying off 77 employees by the end of the year.

Nestle USA, Inc. recently announced the impending layoffs, per a report from FOX 8. The long-standing company issued a letter to their employees explaining the moves. If you’d like to read the letter CLICK HERE.

More than 50 positions will be affected.

From FOX 8:

According to the statement, the notice was released to employees out of an abundance of caution under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which makes sure employees are given notices on cases of plant closings and mass layoffs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

To read the entire report from FOX 8, CLICK HERE.

