Tracy Chapman Becomes 1st Black Songwriter To Win CMA Song Of The Year

Cleveland, Ohio, native, singer/songwriter/musician, Tracy Chapman burst onto the music scene back in 1989 much like her smash hit single ‘Fast Car’. “Fast Car” was the first single off Chapman’s self-titled debut album, and it earned her a Grammy in 1989 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance as well as Record and Song of the Year nominations. She also won for best new artist and best contemporary folk album that year.

35 years later, on Wednesday night, Tracy Chapman drove that ‘Fast Car’ into the history books by becoming the first Black songwriter to win the Country Music Award for Song of The Year. ‘Fast Car’ was taken to historic heights when after country star Luke Combs released a cover of the hit single back in July.

The 59 year old Tracy Chapman wasn’t there to receive the award however she sent a message that was read by the category’s presenter Sarah Evans:

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of it’s debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke (Combs) and to all of the fans of ‘Fast Car,’”

