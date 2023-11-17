RC Uncensored: Ludacris And Will Packer Talk ‘Dashing’ New Christmas Film And Working With Friends

‘

You might be surprised to hear this, but before Ludacris became a multiplatinum-selling, multiaward-winning rapper, in addition to being a top-billing actor in Hollywood, he got his start as a radio intern in the ’90s under the tutelage of our very own Ryan Cameron!

It’s led to a decades-spanning friendship that recently had a reunion when RC stopped through a press junket to see Luda’s newly-released Disney+ film, Dashing Through The Snow.

Joined by fellow industry homie Will Packer, who adds Dashing to his acclaimed list of Christmas films as a producer, it was clear to see that this was a conversation between the guys as opposed to a formal interview. In addition to talking about the importance of adding a new Black narrative to the holiday movie roster, all three men shared a few throwback stories that will really make you wish you were there.

Watch Ludacris and Will Packer above on this special segment of Ryan Cameron Uncensored, and stream Dashing Through The Snow today and for the rest of the holiday season over on Disney+

