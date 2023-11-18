Diddy and Cassie Have Chosen To Settle Lawsuit Amicably

CLOSE

‘Bad Boy’ executive Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and R&B singer Cassie dated off and on from about 2009 to 2018. In a shocking lawsuit filed by Cassie Ventura, the singer accused Diddy of nearly of decade of abuse that includes rape, sexual assault and manipulation. Cassie even alleged that Diddy blew up rapper Kid Cudi’s car. Diddy then responded to the allegation by vehemently denying the claim and his attorney said that the lawsuit was a money grab.

But oh what a difference a day makes.

It is now being reported that in a joint statement with Mr Combs, Ms Ventura said that she “decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control.

“I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.” -Cassie “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.” -Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

According to CNBC, the terms of the settlement are being kept under wraps…confidential.