While the world was giving thanks this Thanksgiving, sad news spilled that Teyana Taylor has filed for divorce from Iman Shumpert.
According to reports Teyana Taylor and the former NBA star turned actor, Iman Shumpert, announced they were separated some months ago. Now it appears that Teyana is moving forward by filing for divorce allegedly for being a jealous narcissist during their 7-year marriage. Supposedly Iman was jealous of Teyana’s career.
According to a post by Teyana Taylor she is upset that news of what she calls a private matter has gone public.
Word in the neighborhood is that Iman Shumpert may have helped leak the information to the public.
Iman’s lawyer, Stephen C. Steele told TMZ, “Mr. Shumpert hopes parties and counsel can work toward a fair resolution, keeping the best interests of the children of paramount concern.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/C0CwiEnv1Ix/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
