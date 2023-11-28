Entertainment News

T.I. Brought The Falcons Out While Ludacris Dropped In For Hip Hop 50

Published on November 28, 2023

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

Before the negative drama at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for the football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints, Hip Hop artists from all over Hot-lanta took to the field to kickoff the celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.  More than 70,000 fans witnessed nearly 100 legendary artists and producers lining the tunnel to welcome the team on the field. Which included T.I. bringing out the Atlanta Falcons  while Ludacris moved the crowd out the way when he dropped in and performance by Jermaine Duper, Bone Crusher and Quavo just to name a few.

The day was Hip Hop fire!!

BTW, the Atlanta Falcons have found themselves back atop the division after downing the New Orleans Saints, 24-15, at home in Week 12.

Take a look at the videos below

